Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday the SCDOT released a statewide summary report in response to Hurricane Florence and it's impact on the state.
The report stated that as of 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, crews are actively removing downed trees from roadways in all districts.
The SCDOT says it will continue to closely monitor the storm's progress and adjust the state's response as appropriate.
District 5, which includes Horry and Georgetown counties have engaged in flood control activities on US 501 and US 278 by installing flood barriers in flood prone areas. So far, that has been purely precautionary.
The SCDOT says that 21 maintenance crews from the Upstate and Midlands are deployed to assist with road clearing in the affected areas.
The SCDOT urges residents and travelers to avoid travel until conditions improve and roads are clear in areas affected by flooding and high wind conditions.
Officials stress that conditions are extremely hazardous now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.