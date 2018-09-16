UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews in Union County, North Carolina are searching for a child who got swept away from a vehicle that drove into high water Sunday night, according to the Union County Incident Command Center.
The car was swept off Highway 218 just after 8 p.m.
One person was rescued and taken to the hospital but officials said swift water rescue crews were searching for the child who was swept away in the floodwater.
No other details were immediately available.
