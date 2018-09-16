TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The World Equestrian Games announced Sunday night that spectator parking would be moved to a different location due to the effects of Hurricane Florence.
Spectator parking will temporarily be located near the Sandy Plains Volunteer Headquarters at 200 Catawba Drive in Tryon.
Parking at the Steeplechase Lot will reconvene on Wednesday, September 19.
Click here for additional parking details.
