Athens, GA (FOX Carolina) - The University of Georgia announced Thursday that Saturday’s football game will have an early start due to Hurricane Florence.
The game will kick-off at noon as the Bulldogs host Middle Tennessee.
The University posted this about the decision on their Twitter page:
“After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, & consideration of all constituencies including fans, support staff, & law enforcement, Saturday’s @FootballUGA game will now be played at noon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.