Stores reporting shortages on generators ahead of Hurricane Florence

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Upstate stores said they are already seeing shortages on generators as Hurricane Florence gets closer to the Carolinas.
FOX Carolina checked with a number of stores which reported either being in short or no supply. Some also had no guarantee that they would be stocked back up on the items for the rest of the week, due to the overall demand.
Landscapers Supply off N. Pleasantburg Drive reported a short supply, with the most popular item being generators strong enough to power a house.
Stores have also reported rushes on batteries, battery light bulbs, extension cords and lanterns, in case electricity goes out to individual homes.
Under the current track, the remnants of Hurricane Florence are expected to hit the western Carolinas, causing potential flooding and power outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.