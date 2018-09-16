DILLON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Troopers said a portion of I-95 South reopened at the North/South Carolina border.
Both sides of the interstate were closed Sunday as Florence pummeled the area.
I-95 South reopened Monday morning.
The northbound side of the interstate remains closed from the 181 mile marker to the 190 mile marker, troopers stated via Twitter.
Drivers heading north on I-95 should use these alternate routes: Exit onto I-26 West (exit 86B) toward Columbia, Then take I-77 North (exit 116) in Columbia to Charlotte. Other I-95 northbound traffic should take I-20 West (exit 160B) in Florence toward Columbia and then take I-77 North (exit 76A) in Columbia to Charlotte.
