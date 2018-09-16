(FOX Carolina)- Florence has weakened to a Tropical Depression, with winds of 35 mph, and a westward motion at 8 mph. The storm will continue to push the heavier bands of wind and rain into our region, especially the easternmost counties, throughout the day. As much as 4-8” of rain remains possible for those in the eastern Upstate and mountains, with amounts lessening quickly the farther west you go.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for most of our region until Tuesday morning, with mudslides possible in heavy rain areas of the mountains. While most areas have only seen light rain so far, the intensity is expected to pick up.
A Wind Advisory continues until 6pm, with gusts up to 40 mph possibly causing trees to fall and power outages.
Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as the center of Florence moves through during the day, as well as mudslides in the montain areas that see the most rain.
Conditions should improve quickly for the week, with Monday holding on to lingering showers and a breeze, followed by calmer and sunnier conditions soon after.
