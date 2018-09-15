(FOX Carolina)- As of 8PM, Tropical Storm Florence is maintaining 45 mph winds near the center, and is slowly moving at 2 mph. It is expected to pick up speed overnight, and bring heavy north toward our area.
Locally, the outer bands of Florence will gradually move into our easternmost areas, and then eventually flow into the rest of the Upstate and mountains throughout the evening. This will become much more widespread and heavier late tonight into Sunday.
As much as 5-8+ inches of rain are possible for the NC foothills east of Asheville along with easternmost areas of the Upstate up to Charlotte with gradually lowering amounts the farther west you go in the viewing area.
It's because of this, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most until Tuesday morning. Another side effect of the heavy rain will be mudslides in the mountains that will become more and more possible as more rain falls over time. On top of the heavy rain, wind gusts of 40+ miles per hour could cause trees and power lines to fall causing some outages around the area.
The overall threat is low, but isolated tornadoes are also possible during the Saturday night/Sunday time frame.
We’ve seen the storm SLOW DOWN, but computer models still show it picking up speed late tonight into Sunday. The common theme in the models is NC mountain heavy rainfall. We could see persistent heavy rainfall there from Sunday mid-morning through late afternoon. Most models keep the heaviest rain away from the Upstate, but some pockets of heavy rain are definitely possible from Greenville eastward. Plus any shift in the track would affect that.
So, even though we haven’t seen much yet, all signs point to HEAVY MOUNTAIN RAIN and potential flooding there. Conditions GREATLY improve by Sunday night, leaving Monday mostly dry with just a few showers.
As for winds, gusts to 30-40 are possible overnight into early Sunday, then the wind should calm down into late Sunday afternoon and evening.
If there's any good news to take from Florence, it's that it'll begin to gain some forward speed as it turns northwest, which will mean rapidly improving weather conditions Sunday night into Monday, which will be reduced to spotty leftover showers for most of the area. This will transition into a much quieter and drier weather pattern for the better part of next week with decent amounts of sunshine.
