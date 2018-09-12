COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks are not playing this weekend in light of a shifting forecast ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The University of South Carolina has canceled the home game against Marshall University that was to be played Saturday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.
USC is looking for an opportunity to play a 12th regular season game later on.
"Whether or not the game could have been played, we made the decision we think is best for the state and those who are evacuating the coast," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "There is no question this is the right thing to do and the decision was supported by President Pastides, Coach Muschamp, our Board members and myself."
The decision comes hours after new forecasts show a potentially greater impact on the state from Florence, and the game's cancellation should free up hotel rooms for evacuees.
Information on ticket refunds is forthcoming.
The Gamecocks will play Vanderbilt September 22.
As the track of Florence moves into South Carolina, that means bigger impacts for us in the Upstate, mountains and northeast Georgia. Flooding rain will be the greatest concern, but strong winds and severe storms will be an issue as well if the current track holds.
