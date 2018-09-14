WASHINGTON (CNN/ FOX Carolina) -
President Trump is expected to visit areas affected by Hurricane Florence next week, CNN reported Friday
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “The President is expected to travel to areas affected by the storm early to middle of next week, once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts. We will keep you posted when we have details,” per the CNN report.
More details will be forthcoming.
