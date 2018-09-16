BURNSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Yancey County Emergency Management said the county and the town of Burnsville would be under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday evening.
Officials said only Emergency Services, medical, and law enforcement personnel should be on the roads between those hours.
The county issued a state of emergency Sunday which listed the curfew, and stated there was imminent danger and threat of severe damage, injury, and loss of life due to Tropical Depression Florence.
Officials said several roads were flooded and emergency responders ccould no longer access those areas safely.
Below is what officials posted on Facebook:
"Now that it is nightfall, our crews cannot see the roadways in South Toe River, Pensacola, and Cane River areas. With the water in the road and several bridges damaged, it is not safe to send our crews and trucks into these areas tonight. We know we have an outage in Pensacola at the moment but will not be able to get there to assess the damage and restore power until the water level drops and it is safe to enter the area. These customers should prepare to be without electrical service until at least tomorrow. Other areas are predicted to see similar water levels and French Broad EMC crews will assess on a case by case basis as to whether an area is accessible before entering. There is a county wide curfew posted by the Yancey Sheriff Department for tonight for everyone in Yancey County. This is a very serious and dangerous situation. FBEMC crews will be on site to make repairs just as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented rain event."
Yancey County Schools are closed on Monday.
