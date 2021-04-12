(FOX CAROLINA) -- Hostess is recalling one of its sweet treats after an ingredient was not listed as an allergen, the FDA says.
Hostess SnoBalls were accidentally manufactured in the package for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes. The package does not mention the ingredient in SnoBalls, coconut, as an allergen.
The Cupcakes were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors in the United States. Currently, no injuries or illness has been reported.
Those who have purchased the affected product are urged not to eat it and to contact the place of purchase about a full refund.
MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. School District provides guidelines for upcoming graduation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.