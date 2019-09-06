Local weather conditions look hot and sunny for the days ahead, with little to no rain in the forecast through the middle of next week.
Today, expect a fully sunny sky and high temperatures in the mid-80s for the mountains, and low 90s for the Upstate. These highs are warmer than they should be for this time of year, by 5-10°. Tonight, football weather looks fantastic with temperatures dropping into the 70s during the high school games.
Over the weekend, dry and sunny weather continues to dominate. High temperatures hold on in the 80s to lower 90s, while the nights drop into the 60s. Monday looks similar once again.
A small disturbance will start to bring back 20-30% rain chances to the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. The added cloud cover will keep highs in the 80s each day, but with such small rain chances it will still be nice enough for your outdoor plans.
