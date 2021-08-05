Freedom Caucus

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and masking policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a U.S. House vote has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina tweeted he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus that day and would quarantine for 10 days.

Norman says he's been vaccinated since February. Last week, Norman and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky sued Pelosi, seeking a determination that their $500 fines are unconstitutional and should be rescinded.

Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, another South Carolina Republican, also said he had contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.