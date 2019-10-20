Houston Astros head to World Series after defeating New York Yankees

The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the second time in three years.
The Astros defeated the New York Yankees 6-4 Saturday night at home in Game 6.
The Astros held the lead for most of the game until the Yankees scored twice in the top of the 9th inning to tie the game 4-4. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve saved the day with a 2-run walk-off homer to win the game in the bottom of the 9th.
Altuve was also named American League Championship Series MVP.
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander expressed his excitement on Twitter immediately after the win.
"I literally love I literally love @JoseAltuve27 !!!!!!!" he tweeted.
The Astros will go head-to-head against the Washington Nationals for the World Series title starting with Game 1 Tuesday in Houston. They'll play a best of seven series.
CNN's Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.
