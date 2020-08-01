The ninth named storm of the year is headed for the Florida coastline, but unlike its predecessor, Hanna, this time the pronunciation isn't as clear -- at least to non-native Spanish speakers.
But no sweat -- we're here to explain just how to say the newly formed hurricane's name.
Hurricane Isaias is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, according to the Atlantic Basin Storm Name Pronunciations guide.
WFTV Meteorologist Irene Sans tweeted a video on just how to say it.
What's in a name?
The name Isaias is of Spanish and Portuguese origin, according to Dennis Feltgen, NOAA public affairs officer, who told CNN "both countries have a long and significant imprint in the West Indies."
The name was added to the list in 2009, replacing 2008's Hurricane Ike.
Feltgen said approved names are typically common names, but also aim to be representative of the "ethnicity of the region."
Most names in the Atlantic basin are of English and Spanish origin, he said. Some of them are French.
Where's the storm?
The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center calls for the center of Hurricane Isaias to come within 40 miles of Florida on Saturday evening through Sunday. Much of the state's eastern coastline is within the forecast cone, meaning landfall is still possible in Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency throughout Florida's east coast, affecting Miami-Dade through Nassau County.
The state is not opening shelters at this time, but a plan, in light of Covid-19, is in place if there were a need to open them. Shelter kits with hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves would be "ready to be deployed on request."
In North Carolina, mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias, according to a press release from Hyde County.
Visitors need to evacuate starting today at 12 p.m. EST and residents need to evacuate starting 6 a.m. EST Saturday, the release said.
CNN's Hollie Silverman, Tom Sater and Angela Barajas contributed to this story.
