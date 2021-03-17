(FOX Carolina) - Severe weather arriving in our area on Thursday could possibly cause tornadoes to spin up.
At home
If a tornado warning is issued while you are at home, you will want to get to an interior room as far away from external doors and windows as possible. Oftentimes, the greatest safety can be found in a bathroom or closet.
At work
If you are at work when a tornado hits, know where designated tornado safety areas are in your workplace or be sure to take shelter in a closed room: Somewhere like the bathroom or a windowless hallway in the center of your building.
At school
If a tornado strikes while kids are in school, districts have plans in place. Last week in a statewide tornado drill, students in schools across the state went into the hallways and sheltered in place with their hands over their heads.
Also important - Know the difference between a tornado watch and warning:
LATEST FORECAST: Dangerous situation tomorrow as severe weather is likely
