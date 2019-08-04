How you can help victims of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton

Pain and trauma continue to reverberate after two mass shootings within hours of each other this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens were wounded in the attacks. As the communities come to terms with the aftermath, civic groups are mobilizing to help those affected cover medical, funeral and other costs.
You can support them by clicking the "Take Action" button above or by going directly to the Public Good campaign here.
CNN's Impact Your World will update this page as more opportunities to help arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.