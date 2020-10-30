GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville city manager John McDonough announced that Howie Thompson will serve as the city's new police chief in a press conference on Friday.
Thompson had previously served as the interim chief of police since 2019, after he was hired as deputy chief the same year.
According to McDonough, the search for a new chief was delayed by various events this year, including the emergence of COVID-19 and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Before naming Thompson as chief, McDonough listed Thompson's various accolades and qualifications during 25 years in law enforcement including being named Greenville Police Department's officer of the year, Supervisor of the year and receiving the GPD Medal of Valor.
McDonough then invited Thompson to speak before officially being sworn in as chief.
Thompson said that he had no idea he was being promoted until Friday's press conference, which also coincided with his birthday.
Thompson took time to commend his colleagues during his remarks.
"The city of Greenville is a great place to work, to live and to visit and it's all because of everyone here.. 2020 has been a hard year, but you all have excelled and done well."
The press conference ended with Thompson being sworn and being serenaded by his peers with "Happy Birthday To You."
