Greenville County’s first responders can get a free lunch on Friday.
Hungry Heroes will be providing the meals at the Law Enforcement Center on McGee Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to a Greenville police spokesperson, the nonprofit organization will be providing to-go barbecue plates.
The plates will be available in a drive-thru format in the back parking lot.
The free lunches are available to law enforcement, fire, EMS, dispatchers, detention staff, and other agency personnel.
Hungry Heroes was created to show support to first responders after the line-of-duty death of an officer in North Carolina.
