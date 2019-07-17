Hurt baby bird taken by Uber ride to Audubon Society but experts say that wasn't the safest choice

Click here for updates on this story
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A bird took an Uber ride to the Audubon Society of Portland on Monday.
The bird was hurt and needed help, so a good Samaritan got creative, and hailed a ride for the injured animal.
However, local wildlife experts said it wasn't the safest choice.
A baby American Robin was sent to the Portland Audubon Society's Wildlife Care Center in an Uber.
Sadly, the bird didn't make it.
While it's good the bird got medical attention, experts said more likely could have been done to try and save this little guy.
The Audubon Society said it appreciates the creativity of thinking to send an injured bird via Uber or taxi, but experts said there's a lot they need to know about the bird, in order to offer the best care including where it was found, when it was found, and how it was hurt.
FOX 12 spoke on the phone Tuesday with the manager of the wildlife care center in Portland about how they assess treatment and why uber wasn't the best choice for this bird.
"It definitely did need to come in and we're very grateful we got to take care of it but the lack of history can confuse issues because we need to know whether we need to start the bird on antibiotics, if it's been in touch with a cat, there are a number of circumstances that would guide our treatment and allow us to give more specialized care,” Stephanie Herman from Audubon Society of Portland said.
You may remember a similar story out of Utah recently where a man did something similar sending an injured bird to a shelter, using an Uber, because he was too drunk to drive.
Again, experts said it is a good last resort to send a bird in an Uber to the Audubon Society but that's only if you can't bring the bird in yourself and if you do send someone else to bring the bird in they said you should at least call ahead and let them know all the details you can.
