FILE - "Hustler" Magazine publisher Larry Flynt signs a copy of "The People Vs. Larry Flynt" in his downtown Cincinnati "Hustler" store on April 30, 1998. Flynt, who turned "Hustler" magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died at age 78. His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman, File)