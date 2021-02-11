Obit Larry Flynt

FILE - "Hustler" Magazine publisher Larry Flynt signs a copy of "The People Vs. Larry Flynt" in his downtown Cincinnati "Hustler" store on April 30, 1998. Flynt, who turned "Hustler" magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died at age 78. His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman, File)

 TOM UHLMAN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Flynt, who turned his raunchy Hustler magazine into an empire while fighting numerous First Amendment court battles, has died. He was 78.

His attorney says Flynt died Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Flynt's career began with Ohio strip clubs but in 1974 he founded Hustler, an unashamedly crude and hard-core skin magazine that offended conservatives and feminists, who said it demeaned women.

Flynt fought numerous court battles over obscenity and other charges and depicted himself as a fighter for free speech.

He also staged political stunts, such as offering $10 million in 2017 for information to impeach President Donald Trump.

