Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in Inglewood, Calif. on May 2, 2021, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2018. Winfrey and Prince Harry's series "The Me You Can't See" will debut on May 21 on Apple TV+ plus. (AP Photo)