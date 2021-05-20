NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry is candidly addressing his mental health journey on a new Apple TV+ series. He says tools learned in therapy helped him cope on his recent return to London for his grandfather’s funeral. The Duke of Sussex reveals in ‘The Me You Can’t See' that London is a place where he’s felt trapped and hunted by cameras, leading to anxiety. He tells The Associated Press he was “worried about it” and “afraid,” but was able to work through it. Harry is co-creator and co-executive producer along with Oprah Winfrey on the Apple TV+ series which aims to spark a global conversation around mental health issues. It debuted Thursday night.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.