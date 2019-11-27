BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - As scrutiny over detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intensifies, the federal agency is now calling out certain counties in the country they say refuse to cooperate with those requests.
A new page on the ICE website so far lists counties in both Maryland and North Carolina, along with foreign nationals ICE has named along with the crimes they stand accused of. A total of eight counties are named from both states, and 66 foreign nationals are listed online.
Of the eight counties named online, five are in North Carolina. Those counties include Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake counties. 25 total foreign nationals are reportedly still in North Carolina, with three detainers listed as not being honored by Buncombe County. Two foreign nationals listed by ICE in Buncombe County face drug charges, while the third faces a sex crime charge.
Those charged in Buncombe County include:
- Alan Miguel Ruiz, of Mexico, charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering; larceny, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- David Anaya Gutierrez, of Mexico, charged with trafficking in cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise
- Cristhian Javier Villaquiran Marquez, of Ecuador, charged with indecent liberties with a child
A statement from acting ICE director Matt Albence reads "The only way a person is subject to an ICE detainer… is if they are handcuffed and arrested for a crime committed in the local community."
Albence goes on to call out the counties that refuse to cooperate, saying not working with ICE puts communities in danger.
"It is past time to put aside all the political rhetoric and listen to the facts – and the fact is, people are being hurt and victimized every day because of jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with ICE," said Albence.
While Albence says he wants to work with local agencies, Buncombe County sheriff Quentin Miller has reiterated his office will not comply with these requests. Miller announced this plan during a press conference in February 2019, demanding all immigration warrants be signed by a judge before his deputies move to detain foreign nationals for ICE.
In July, Miller opened the floor to the public to share their concerns about his policy. During a meeting at the Black Mountain Library, Miller stated his choice had nothing to do with politics.
"I'm not the Republican Sheriff, and I'm not the Democratic Sheriff, I'm the Sheriff of Buncombe County. Which means I'm their Sheriff," he said.
Miller says his opposition is stemmed in jurisprudence; he claimed to oppose the practice because he says foreign nationals accused of especially heinous crimes have not been afforded judicial process.
Miller would hold more community meetings before summer's end, but October saw the spotlight shined on him again when his office released a foreign national from jail who was accused of committing a sex crime against a child.
BCSO originally arrested Marvin Torres in May 2017, accused of indecent liberties with a minor. He would eventually be convicted and sentenced to time served in October 2019. However, the same week Torres was convicted, BCSO released him and placed blame on ICE for not obtaining an arrest warrant.
"If ICE is aware of an individual that they have determined to be a danger to the public safety of Buncombe County then ICE should obtain a warrant for their arrest. Once that warrant has been secured my Deputies will work to apprehend that individual," Miller said then.
U.S. attorney Andrew Murray noted in a press conference that same week that while Torres was arrested when he went to the county courthouse to register as a sex offender, Murray still deemed BCSO's policy as "dangerous", and that Torres' release posed a threat to the community. Acting directer Albence agreed with Murray, saying “Continued decisions to refuse cooperation with ICE serve as an open invitation to aliens who commit criminal offenses that these counties are a safe haven for persons seeking to evade federal authorities, and residents of Buncombe County are less safe due to these misguided sanctuary policies.”
Regardless, BCSO insists Miller's policy is consistent and will continue to demand warrants from ICE before transferring custody from the county to the federal agency.
