FILE - In a Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, workers are raised in a crane bucket to prepare two unstable cranes for implosion at the collapse site of the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse while under construction last Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating allegations that the immigration arrest of a construction worker hurt in the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans was retaliation for his reports about problems at the site, one of his attorneys said Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)