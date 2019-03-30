In this undated photo provided by the Illinois State Police is Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, who was killed in the crash that occurred on Route 20 near Route 75 Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Freeport, Ill. Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle at the time of the crash and is the second state trooper killed in a crash this year. Trooper Christopher Lambert was fatally hit by a vehicle in January while he directed traffic during a snow storm near a crash on I-294 near Northbrook.