Infant and two toddlers airlifted to hospital after SUV smashes into home daycare in FL

Click here for updates on this story
LAKELAND, FL (WFTS) -- Two toddlers and an infant were airlifted to the hospital after a SUV smashed into a home daycare Tuesday.
The Lakeland Fire Department responded to the call of a vehicle vs. home crash near the 1500 block of West 7th Street in Lakeland.
Officials tell ABC Action News an older woman was behind the wheel of the SUV when she drove through a playroom located in front of the driveway.
That driver was so shaken up that officials said she was taken by an ambulance to the hospital to be checked out.
A total of four children were inside the room at the time. Two children, both 2-years-old, were injured along with an 8-month-old. All three were flown to hospitals in Tampa for treatment.
Officials are still investigating what caused the crash but said it appears to be an accident.
According to online records, the daycare is licensed. Police tell us they will have more information about who was driving, what caused the crash, and the conditions of the children one it is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.