INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Inman man has been arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, a 12-year-old victim made allegations of sexual abuse to the Child Advocacy Center and was placed into Emergency Protective Custody on January 28.
Deputies say that a search warrant that was executed at the suspect's residence gave sufficient probable cause to issue nine total arrest warrants for Michael Tray Suddeth of Inman.
Suddeth is charged with six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of third degree sexual conduct with a minor.
MORE NEWS: Forest City PD seeks public's help locating hit-and-run suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.