GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're actively investigating after two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting along White Horse Road early Sunday morning.
According to a media release, a deputy was traveling along the roadway around 1:50 a.m. when they observed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge.
Multiple forensic units and @GvlCoSheriff deputies remain on scene at Club Lavish on Whitehorse Road in Greenville. 12 people were shot. #breaking pic.twitter.com/3Y7IjaV48o— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) July 5, 2020
The deputy reportedly called for backup, due to active gunfire heard from within the building. Multiple law enforcement officials, including those from Greenville City Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, responded to assist.
Scene at Club Lavish where 12 people were shot. @GvlCoSheriff on scene along with forensics. Anyone with info. should call 23-CRIME. #breaking pic.twitter.com/U4Xj9jSmFZ— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) July 5, 2020
Multiple gunshot victims were located inside and transported by EMS. Officials say the Sheriff's Office Communications Center also received word that several other victims had been taken to a hospital in personal vehicles.
The Greenville Coroner's Office confirms two people succumbed to their injuries. Deputies say the eight other victims' injuries range from non-life threatening to critical.
The investigation is active. Two suspects are being sought, though there is limited information on them at this moment.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
"Thank you for your concern," Lavish Lounge wrote under a Facebook post saying all future events held at their establishment will be postponed until further notice.
