GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit announced Monday that two suspects, accused of being “upper level heroin/fentanyl/methamphetamine dealers” were arrested to begin the month of October.
Officials said Shaunte Lane was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine after the task force raided a pill press operating out of an apartment on Cedar Lane Road.
The task force said a search warrant was executed on Oct. 1 at the apartment complex, where investigators found approximately 3.6 ounces of methamphetamine and four ounces of fentanyl.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said this of the arrest in a news release:
“Much like methamphetamine laboratories, illicit pill press operations present unique challenges to the safety of our law enforcement officers. These operations use binding agents, cutting agents, and dangerous drug combinations to create a poison pill of death. During the creation of these pills, the necessary powdered particles embed themselves in every crook and crevice of a location making it necessary to respond with trained emergency hazardous teams. DEU has become very adept and knowledgeable in handling these operations to ensure the safety of officers as well as the community.”
On Oct. 2, the DEU said they made the second arrest at another apartment complex on Century Drive.
Deputies said they stooped a vehicle arriving at the complex that contained a large amount of moth and heroin inside. Investigators said a search warrant revealed an additional 86 grams of methamphetamine, 72.3 grams of heroin, three firearms, a kilo/tablet press, a quantity of white counterfeit Xanax, 11 ounces of unidentified powders, a small quantity of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
Officials said Michael Kennedy was arrested at the Century Drive scene and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin.
Greenville Police Chief J.H. Thompson said this about that arrest in a news release:
“The Greenville community has been losing far too many people to drug overdoses and the violence associated with drug crimes. The individuals arrested in both DEU operations were on supervised release with a history of violent crime. I believe the efforts of DEU not only have a positive effect on the drug trafficking in the community, but also assist in removing violent offenders from our communities. With the cooperation among DEU and components of the police department, such as the Community Action Team, the expectation is to continue to pressure the drug traffickers and reduce the illicit drug flow.”
