GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Drug Enforcement Unit of Greenville County has announced the interception of a shipment of marijuana from California.
The investigation began when the DEU and SLED learned about a shipment of marijuana destined for delivery sites in Greenville.
Investigators observed a delivery of two parcels, one to the San Souci section of Greenville, and one to Hillcrest Drive.
Officers say the drug traffickers arrested would utilize overnight rental homes, rented through Airbnb, to receive the marijuana shipments.
In total, 22 pounds of marijuana were seized between the two locations.
Bart McEntire, Commander of the DEU stated:
“Marijuana and marijuana derivatives are readily encountered by law enforcement in Greenville. Marijuana is imported into Greenville by many methods and routes. The “decriminalization” of marijuana in the western portions of the U.S. has opened pipelines of illegal distribution into the Greenville area. Many of the western U.S. states that decriminalized marijuana have an overabundance and excess of marijuana. Some growers and distributors, along with individuals take advantage of the vulnerabilities in the control mechanisms of the source States, eagerly sell the excess into the black markets. It is not uncommon for law enforcement in the Greenville area to encounter marijuana or THC derivatives seized revealing markings indicating that they were originally sourced from California.”
“Marijuana shipments from California to Greenville have exploded, Sheriff Hobart Lewis added. It is a disturbing trend due to the ease of obtaining marijuana and THC derivatives in California and shipping the drugs to Greenville.” Sheriff Lewis stressed, “What is really alarming are some of the products being seized by the DEU are THC infused products marked similar to candy. A recent example is a seizure by DEU where a large shipment of gummy bears all laced with THC and marked as Trolli gummy bears was intercepted. ( Trolli is a well-recognized gummy brand loved by children.) These types of products fall into the hands of teenagers and can be ingested by children. I fully support the DEU in targeting the shipments of marijuana and THC products coming to Greenville. ”
“The owners of the rental homes had no idea their residences were being used as a drug drop location. It is not an uncommon tactic of the drug world to take advantage of unsuspecting home owners to conceal their illicit activity,” McEntire expressed.
Two arrests were made in the street value of $90,000 worth of marijuana.
26 year old Kelby Joshua Darnell McKinney was arrested along with 25 year old Ana Lashae LeGrand.
