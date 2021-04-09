WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Charges were filed against three men in relation to two separate investigations involving the theft of catalytic converters, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Brandon Thomas, 30, is charged with one count of grand larceny and five counts of malicious injury to real property and breaking into a car. Brandon Anderson, 27, is charged with one count of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and seven counts of malicious injury to real property and breaking into a car. Kristopher Summerlin, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny, to counts of petit larceny and seven counts each of malicious injury to real property and breaking into a car.
According to arrest warrants, they are also charged with cutting off the catalytic converters, causing damage, and breaking into a 2012 Chevy Silverado, a 2000 GMC Sierra, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2000 Izuzu Rodeo, and a 1992 Toyota pickup.
Summerlin and Anderson are charged with breaking into two cars near Seneca and taking the catalytic converters in a separate incident, according to arrest warrants.
Deputies say all three were served warrants and remain in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.
Anderson is on a $32.050 bond, Summerlin a $46,460 bond, and Thomas a $22,050 bond.
The Sheriff's Office say this is an on-going investigation.
MORE NEWS: Father of HVAC repairman killed in Rock Hill shootings leaves behind 3 children, was attending night school 'to get ahead in life'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.