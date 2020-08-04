BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says two people have been apprehended, and three others are wanted after stolen audio equipment was located in a stolen truck.
Deputies said that on June 23, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 truck was stolen from an Asheville home. It was later found in an unincorporated area of Buncombe County.
An investigation was launched, and yielded the identification of several suspects involved in the larceny of the stolen truck, as well as stolen property. Detectives discovered $18,000 worth of stolen audio equipment inside the truck.
Two people have been taken into custody as a result of the ongoing investigation:
Matthew Kyle Berberick has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, felony after/destroy stolen vehicle parts and conspiracy to commit felony lareny.
Biance Ann Forbes has been charged with aid and abet larceny of a motor vehicle, domestic criminal trespass and larceny of a firearm.
"Thank you to the SCET at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Probation & Parole, US Marshals Task Force and Asheville Police Department for the multi-agency assistance and arrest of these individuals," the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities are still searching for three people with open warrants as the investigation continues:
Coree Nathan Crook, a 30-year-old, is wanted for:
- Felony Possession of Stolen Property
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Larceny
- Felony Alter/Destroy Stolen Vehicle Parts
Alecia Mae Horton, a 20-year-old, is wanted for:
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Larceny
- Felony Alter/Destroy Stolen Vehicle Parts
Daniel Jordan Trammel, a 25-year-old, is wanted for
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Larceny
Anyone with information on the location of any of the individuals is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
