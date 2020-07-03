GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Friday, July 3, FOX Carolina reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to get an update on their missing K-9 officer, Rudy.
According to deputies, Rudy, who is a German Shepherd, escaped from his handler on Monday, June 29, from his handler's backyard on Devenger Road.
Earlier this week, deputies told us they have received numerous tips but so far none have turned out to be Rudy.
Unfortunately, that continues to be the case.
On Friday, Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the sheriff's office said,"We continue to receive tips from the public but none have panned out to be Rudy. At this time his whereabouts are still unknown. We appreciate all of the community support, concern, and prayers."
Deputies request for anyone who sees the dog to call 911 immediately.
(1) comment
I can't believe that any missing dog is now "breaking news". Its a trained dog, it will come home when hungry :)
