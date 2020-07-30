GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A federal investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation and wire fraud operation in Greenville County has resulted in at least six arrests, the US Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.
The suspects, Clarence Lamont Chandler, Trawnodd Carson, Sergio Demaris Byrd, RonnieWarren Cook, Earl Bryant, and Martavious Lashunda Bolden. The suspects were booked into the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center on Tuesday.
The FBI said they began investigating in 2018, according to the complaint filed in federal court.
Agents accused Chandler, Carson, Bryant, Cook, and Byrd with conspiring to possess and distribute fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.
Bolden is accused of wire fraud and aiding and abetting wire fraud.
Federal agents said they made multiple controlled buys of the drugs during their investigation.
FBI agents also said the investigation revealed the group was reportedly shipping large amounts of marijuana and products containing THC from California to South Carolina via the US Postal Service.
In February of 2020, the FBI said the judge approved a wiretap on a phone used by Chandler.
Over the course of the investigation and the controlled buys, agents said Chandler was responsible for one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more
of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of marijuana; Carson was responsible for 40 grams or more of fentanyl; Byrd was responsible for 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine; Bryant was responsible for a quantity of fentanyl; and Cook was responsible for a quantity of marijuana.
Arrest warrants were signed for those five suspects on July 27.
The criminal complaint against Bolden was filed on July 24. The complaint alleges that Bolden and Chandler were involved in a wire fraud scheme that involved stealing personal background information and using that information to obtain credit cards. Bolden is accused of then using those cards to purchase lawnmowers and other high-value items at home improvement and phone stores in other states and then drive those items back to Greenville County.
The complaint states more $1 million worth of merchandise was purchased from Lowe’s and Tractor Supply via the scheme.
