ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Abbeville County deputies are asking for help tracking down the culprits behind a number of recent car break-ins.
Deputies said Thursday the crimes has been occurring in Abbeville County, Honea Path and Anderson County within the last few weeks.
Deputies released photos from surveillance cameras and ask anyone who can identify the people or vehicles pictured to call 864-446-7006.
MORE NEWS - PHOTOS: USC's new campus police K-9s begin service during NCAA tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.