ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville police need your help tracking down a suspect they say is connected to a shooting that happened this evening at a local apartment complex.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday evening, APD says they responded to the Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers on scene located a victim they say was involved in a fight resulting in the wound, and officers began using a tourniquet to stop bleeding. EMS and Abbeville FD eventually arrived on scene and took over aid efforts as officers continued to secure the scene. The victim was eventually transported via helicopter to Greenville Hospital System for further treatment.
As the investigation continued, a suspect was eventually named: 37-year-old Sherman Mckenzie Norman. Norman was last seen near the Cambridge Street Extension in Abbeville shortly after the shooting. APD says he stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants with a Nike logo on them, a black hoodie, and orange shoes.
APD notes that Norman has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous by the community. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call APD at (864) 366-5832, or leave an anonymous tip at (864) 366-8451.
