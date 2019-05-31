ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A CSX trains spokesperson released a statement Friday morning concerning the derailment of one of their trains Thursday afternoon in Abbeville.
The spokesperson said although the train did spill a small amount of coal, no waterways in the Abbeville area are impacted.
Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson confirmed to FOX Carolina about 10 to 15 cars went off the tracks near Briarwood Road. According to Watson, the cars had coal inside and are laid over.
Watson says his understanding is that a bow in the track caused the cars to derail. Since there are no chemical involved, the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office isn't deeming this a major scene.
He also says someone who was cleaning up in the area notified him about the spill.
We reached out to CSX for a statement on the derailment who released the following on Friday morning:
Just after 4:00 pm on Thursday, a CSX train derailed 14 loaded coal cars in Abbeville County, SC. There were no injuries and no hazardous materials are involved. While most of the derailed cars remained upright and inline, a small amount of coal was spilled from five of the cars. No waterways are impacted.
Overnight, CSX crews made significant progress removing railcars from the area, re-railing non-damaged railcars and began track repairs. Throughout the day today, crews will continue removing the remaining rail cars and complete all necessary track repairs to restore train service in the area. While there is no timeline for the completion of the clean-up work, CSX and its contractors will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the restoration efforts.
The train consisted of three locomotives and 110 loaded coal cars. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
We'll update more when the cleanup is competed.
