ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are on scene investigating a reported shooting, after a call came in that a person was shot in the leg in Anderson, Sunday afternoon.
According to dispatch, a person showed up to a gas station along Highway 28 with a gunshot wound and called law enforcement.
Sergeant Foster with Anderson County Sheriff's Office informed media that the shooting took place at a home along West Wood Drive prior to the call.
An older male subject had asked his stepson to leave the home several times, the stepson did not comply, he became more aggressive toward the homeowner, who felt he had no other choice then to fire at the son, deputies say.
Authorities say at least one shot was fired, striking the stepson in the shin.
Deputies say the scene is still under investigation at this time.
