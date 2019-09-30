ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Anderson County Sheriff's Office have booked a burglary suspect after being dispatched to a Townville home, Monday night.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke to a resident who provided a description of the male subject who had stolen a bicycle from her home's storage shed and caused damage to other exterior household items.
Deputies spotted the suspect with the bike and identified him as 35-year-old James Marion Allen.
Allen was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center where he remains and is charged with third degree burglary and malicious damage.
Deputies believe there may be other victims and are asking for anyone who is missing any items or who may have had a break-in in this area to please contact the Sheriff's Office and make a report.
Residents are also encouraged to check boats on docks in the area of Pinelake Drive, Paradise Circle and Portman Drive in Townville and call (864) 260-4400 to file a report as necessary.
