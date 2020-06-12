Shooting investigation in Anderson County

 (FOX Carolina/ June 12, 2020)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a reported shooting Friday evening.

Dispatch tells us the call from Oldfield Circle and Hillcrest Drive came in around 7:38 p.m. We're told ACSO responded, and were directed to contact a public information officer for more specifics.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, a juvenile male was shot, and suffered a non-life threatening injury. Foster says the victim was likely shot by another juvenile male, but the victim isn't cooperating.

Foster says there is no threat to the public.

