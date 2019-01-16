HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Honea Path man is in the Anderson County Detention Center accused of sexually battering a girl nearly 16 years ago.
According to the arrest warrant from Anderson County S.O., 33-year-old Michael Keith Snider Jr. is charged with 1st Degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old. He was arrested earlier on Wednesday.
The victim alleges that Snider sexually battered her several times over the course of the year, from October 2002 until October 2003. The warrant indicates the victim was 5 years old at the time, while Snider was 17 years old. The charges are based on the victim's statement and a pretext phone call with Snider.
As of writing, bond has not been set for Snider, nor has a court date been scheduled.
