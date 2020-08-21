ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man died due to medical reasons Friday afternoon, before his car swerved off of a road.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 4:48 p.m. along Camdon Drive near S. McDuffie Street Ext. We're told the man's body has already been transported from the scene, but an investigation was still active.
Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO later told us the man died from a medical event while driving, and the car ran off of the roadway. Foster tells us no foul play is suspected as of writing.
The coroner's office is still investigating.
