ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and wounded in the head Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the call came in around 2:17 p.m. from the 400 block of Airline Road, just off of Abbeville Highway. The victim's condition was not known, but the scene was still active as of 3:48 p.m.

Sgt. JT Foster, public information officer for ACSO, later confirmed the man had been flown to a hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

No information on possible suspects was released at the time.

