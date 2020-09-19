ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and wounded in the head Saturday afternoon.
Dispatch says the call came in around 2:17 p.m. from the 400 block of Airline Road, just off of Abbeville Highway. The victim's condition was not known, but the scene was still active as of 3:48 p.m.
Sgt. JT Foster, public information officer for ACSO, later confirmed the man had been flown to a hospital for treatment in unknown condition.
No information on possible suspects was released at the time.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.