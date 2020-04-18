ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting that unfolded on Hunters Lane early Saturday morning.
We confirmed around 1:30 a.m. with dispatch that deputies were at a home on the lane for an investigation. We would later learn from Sgt. JT Foster that a man was shot at least once and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The man's condition was not immediately known and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates.
