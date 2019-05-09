ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a pregnant woman stabbed a man because she says he wouldn't stop laying on her.
Anderson County deputies say the woman called 911 to her Brown Road home around 8 p.m. Thursday night, saying the man refused to get off of her and stabbed him for it.
We're told the man has since been taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition was unknown as of writing.
The relationship between the man and woman was also unclear as of writing.
ACSO is still on scene and investigating.
