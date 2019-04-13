PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol troopers say a collision involving an Anderson County patrol unit in Pickens County has now sent a total of three people to an Upstate hospital.
SCHP reports the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say the deputy driving an Anderson County patrol unit was traveling east on Old Easley Bridge Road, while the driver and passenger in a 1995 Mazda sedan were traveling north on Turner Hill Road. At some point, SCHP says the Mazda entered the intersection of the two roads, and the collision then happened. Troopers further said the Mazda continued on, running off of the right side of the road and hitting a sign.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, but all were taken to Upstate hospitals for treatment for injuries sustained during the collision.
However, the story doesn't end there; JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office shed some more detail on what they say happened.
Foster tells FOX Carolina the crash was the result of a chase that began on Highway 153, near Three Bridges Road. Originally, ACSO disregarded the pursuit, but Foster says the deputy pulled into the intersection at Turner Hill Road, hitting the suspect vehicle.
Foster tells us the suspect vehicle went on to hit a tree after leaving the roadway. He also said the deputy will be okay.
The MAIT continues to investigate the collision. As of now, ACSO and SCHP have not indicated if charges will be filed.
