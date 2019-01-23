HOMELAND PARK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting in Homeland Park Wednesday evening.
ACSO confirms to FOX Carolina the shooting happened on Revie Drive around 5 p.m. When they got on scene, deputies say a resident was found with a gunshot wound in the arm. That person has since been taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.
Deputies say a suspect has been identified and charging documents will be sought for the alleged shooter.
ACSO believes the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
