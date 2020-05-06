ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a man they say is living with several health issues and went missing Wednesday afternoon.
ACSO says 26-year-pld Omar Pendraza of Illinois was last seen around 4 p.m. at the Pilot truck stop/McDonald's at Exit 35 off of I-85 in Piedmont. He was running toward the interstate at that time. He was wearing a black shirt and brown pants at the time. He stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
ACSO notes he lives with several health issues, including mental health complications and a recent surgery.
If you know where Omar is, contact deputies at 864-260-4400 and reference case #2020-23840.
