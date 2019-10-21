ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after he reportedly led deputies on a chase Monday morning, and wrecked as a result.
Deputies say they were called to Heritage Trace Apartments around 10:00 a.m. to check out a suspicious person that was said to be checking for unlocked vehicles.
The responding deputy arrived to find the suspect - who then jumped into a car and sped off. A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect accelerated in speed, and a pursuit ensued.
Officials say that the chase took the deputy onto Cely Lane. They lost sight of the suspect vehicle, and a short time later found it had crashed on Pine Lane near Piedmont Road.
The driver, identified as Billy Goodine, fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after the accident.
Goodine is now facing charges for failure to stop, reckless driving, driving without a license, and financial transaction card theft.
SLED has been called in to investigate the car crash.
